Saudi Aramco hires UBS, Deutsche as bookrunners for its IPO-sources

LONDON/DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Saudi state oil company Aramco has hired UBS Group and Deutsche as bookrunners for its initial public offering, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a sign that the deal is moving ahead despite a recent attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Aramco has started informing banks about the bookrunners’ roles, one of the sources said. Aramco finalised nine banks for top roles as global coordinators in recent weeks, Reuters had reported.

