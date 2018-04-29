CORRECTED-Saudi Aramco appoints new board members including a woman

(Corrects to five new members in lead (instead of 3 new members)

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the world’s top oil company, has appointed five new members to its board including a woman executive, the state run company said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabian Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan and Minister of Economy and Planning Mohammed al-Tuwaijri were named as members of the Aramco board of directors.

Lynn Laverty Elsenhans, former Chairwoman, President and CEO of Sunoco Inc. was also appointed as a board member, according to a company statement.

The five new members to Aramco's board will join six returning members including Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, who is also Aramco's chairman, and Amin Nasser, Aramco's Chief Executive.