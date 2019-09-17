Britain, Germany agree on need for international response to Saudi attack - UK PM's spokesman

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday they needed to work with international partners to form a collective response to Saturday’s attacks on Saudi oil plants, his spokesman said.

The two leaders also agreed there was a need to de-escalate tensions in the region and were committed to a common approach on Iran, which has been blamed by U.S. President Donald Trump for the attack on Saudi oil facilities. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Alistair Smout)