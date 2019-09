HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Friday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Xi told the Saudi King that China condemned an attack on the country’s oil facilities and called on all parties to avoid taking steps that would escalate the situation, Xinhua reported. (Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Angus MacSwan)