DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Aramco has “massive capacity” to borrow, but does not need additional debt, the Saudi oil giant’s CFO Khalid al-Dabbagh said during a conference call on Monday.

Aramco had a gearing of -(minus)0.2% at the end of 2019, the company said on Sunday. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Davide Barbuscia)