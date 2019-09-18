Bonds News
Saudi says Iranian sponsorship of attack undeniable, displays arms

DUBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia displayed remnants of drones and missiles it said were used in attacks on its oil facilities as “undeniable” evidence of Iranian aggression.

Defence Ministry spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki said Iranian Delta Wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were used in addition to cruise missiles. “The attack was launched from the north and unquestionably sponsored by Iran,” he told a news conference. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Lisa Barrington and Tuqa Khaled in Dubai and Reuters team in Riyadh; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

