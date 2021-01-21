Aramco omits some carbon data in disclosures to investors - Bloomberg News

Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) - Saudi oil giant Aramco has excluded emissions generated from many of its refineries and petrochemical plants in its overall carbon disclosures to investors, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, based on a review of public filings.

The world’s biggest oil company’s self-reported carbon footprint might nearly double, adding as much as 55 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent to its annual tally, if those facilities are included, according to the report.

Much of the omissions are because Aramco chooses to report data from facilities it wholly owns and ones located inside the kingdom, Bloomberg News said, while many of its refineries are joint ventures or located overseas. (bloom.bg/2Mevios)

Aramco said in a statement that it uses globally accepted guidelines to report the data and has “a clear and deliberate path to increase the scope and details of this disclosure.”

The company said it would disclose this year direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions for 2020 from wholly-owned operations in the kingdom and worldwide, subject to verification by a third party.

Aramco’s 2019 emissions would have been between 75 million tons and 113 million tons if missing emissions are included, according to Bloomberg News’ calculations based on data from a Nature Climate Change study published last year.

Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp, under increasing pressure from investors and climate change campaigners, said in December it planned to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions over the next five years.