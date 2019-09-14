Arab coalition says it will counter threats to Saudi assets, oil supplies

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen’s Houthi group said it was investigating drone attacks against Saudi oil plants on Saturday that were claimed by the Houthis, and would confront “terrorist” threats to global energy security.

“Investigations are ongoing to determine the parties responsible for planning and executing these terrorist attacks,” coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said in an English-language statement.

He said the Western-backed, Sunni Muslim military alliance would take the necessary measures to “safeguard national assets, international energy security and ensure stability of world economy”. (Reporting by Tuqa Khalid; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous, Editing by William Maclean)