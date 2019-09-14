Trump tells Saudi leader US ready to help protect Saudi security - SPA

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told Saudi Arabia’s crown prince that Washington was ready to cooperate with the kingdom to protect its security, following drone attacks on Saudi oil plants on Saturday, state news agency SPA reported.

Trump also told Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a call that assaults on Saudi oil facilities had a negative impact on the U.S. and global economies, SPA said in an Arabic-language statement. (Reporting by Tuqa Khalid; writing by Rania El Gamal, Editing by William Maclean)