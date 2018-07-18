FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
July 18, 2018 / 5:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi Aramco says fire at its Riyadh refinery was due to "an operational incident"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco said on Wednesday that a minor fire that was controlled at its Riyadh refinery was due to “an operational incident”.

“No personnel are injured and no impact on operations,” Aramco said in an update on its official Twitter account after saying earlier that it had contained a limited fire that erupted in one of its storage containers.

The updated tweet came after the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen said that one of its drones had attacked the refinery. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.