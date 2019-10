(Repeats for wider distribution without changes to text)

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch downgraded Saudi Aramco’s credit rating by one notch to “A”, days after it cut its sovereign rating on the country.

Fitch kept its outlook at stable.

The rating cut follows attacks last month on two production facilities of the state-owned oil giant. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Anil D’Silva)