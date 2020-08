CAIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco will raise its domestic gasoline prices for August, state TV reported on Monday

Aramco set 91 octane grade at 1.43 riyals per litre from 1.29 riyals, and 95 octane grade will be at 1.60 riyals instead of 1.44 riyals in July (Reporting by Samar Hassan)