May 27, 2018 / 10:46 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Aramco awards Halliburton contract for unconventional gas services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco said on Sunday it has awarded Halliburton a contract for unconventional gas stimulation services.

The contract will “further improve the economics of Saudi Aramco’s unconventional resources programme”, Aramco said in a statement.

“The new agreement will provide lump sum turnkey stimulation services which include major hydraulic fracturing and well intervention operations,” Aramco said.

Saudi Aramco’s unconventional resources programme covers three areas of Saudi Arabia: North Arabia, South Ghawar and Jafurah/Rub’ al-Khali. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal Editing by Alison Williams)

