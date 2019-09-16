Yemen's Houthis say Aramco plants still a target - tweets

DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi movement said on Monday that Saudi Aramco’s oil processing plants were still a target and could be attacked at “any moment”, warning foreigners to leave the area.

The attacks on Aramco plants in Abqaiq and Khurais in the kingdom’s eastern region were carried out by drones with normal and jet engines, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a tweet.

Sarea said Saudi Arabia should stop its “aggression and blockade on Yemen”. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)