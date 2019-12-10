Non-Saudi investors get 23% of Aramco IPO institutional tranche

RIYADH, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Non-Saudi investors in oil giant Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering have been allocated 23.1% of the institutional tranche, one of the lead banks working on the transaction said on Tuesday.

Saudi government institutions were allocated 13.2% of the institutional tranche, Samba Capital added in a statement. Saudi corporates snapped up the biggest percentage of allocations at 37.5%.

The final value of the overall institutional tranche was 397 billion riyals ($105.86 billion), it said. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)