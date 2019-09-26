Tokyo bourse owner feels Saudi Aramco IPO plans intact -Jiji

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japan Exchange Group, owner of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has contacted Saudi Aramco and feels the listing plan for the world’s largest oil company remains intact, Japan’s Jiji Press quoted CEO Akira Kiyota as saying.

Kiyota said Aramco officials were planning to visit Japan in October and a meeting with them was possible, Jiji reported on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia is unlikely to list state-owned Aramco this year after attacks this month on its facilities, sources told Reuters this week.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Aramco was considering Tokyo for the second stage of its IPO. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Himani Sarkar)