RIYADH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) has not been approached by Saudi oil giant Aramco for its initial public offering, KIA’s managing director, Farouk Bastaki, said on Tuesday.

“KIA has not been approached by Aramco or its advisers for the IPO, and KIA will look at the IPO like any other investment,” Bastaki told reporters on the sidelines of an investment conference in Riyadh. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Himani Sarkar)