DUBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) plans to invest in the initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi Aramco, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

KIA, Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund, and state oil giant Aramco did not immediately respond to separate Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Ahmed Hagagy; Editing by Ghaida Ghantous)