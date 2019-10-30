Market News
October 30, 2019 / 9:25 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Norway's wealth fund says it will not invest in Saudi Aramco IPO

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund does not plan to invest in Saudi Aramco when the Saudi oil company carries out its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO), the fund’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“Saudi Arabia is not part of our reference index,” Yngve Slyngstad told a news conference.

The Norwegian fund has some smaller investments in Saudi companies through an emerging markets portfolio, but a major company such as Aramco would not be a natural part of this portfolio, Slyngstad added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis Writing by Terje Solsvik Editing by David Goodman )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below