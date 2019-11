DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco will release the prospectus for its planned initial public offering (IPO) on November 10, Saudi-owned news channel Al-Arabiya said on Sunday, citing sources.

Earlier on Sunday Saudi Arabia’s market regulator approved Saudi Aramco’s application to list on the domestic stock market. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Asma Alsharif; writing by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Ghaida Ghantous)