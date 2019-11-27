Market News
November 27, 2019 / 7:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Saudi Aramco's IPO retail subscription at $8.7 bln - lead manager

1 Min Read

(corrects day in first paragraph to Wednesday from Monday)

RIYADH, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Retail subscription for Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering (IPO) reached 32.57 billion Saudi riyals ($8.7 billion) on Wednesday, lead manager Samba Capital said.

The state-owned oil giant plans to sell 1.5% of the company, or about 3 billion shares, at an indicative price range of 30 riyals to 32 riyals, valuing the IPO at as much as 96 billion riyals ($25.6 billion) and giving the company a market value of between $1.6 trillion and $1.7 trillion. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below