DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco’s shares went up slightly to 37 Saudi riyals ($9.87) in a pre-market auction on Sunday, Refinitiv data showed, putting the company’s market value slightly below $2 trillion.

Aramco’s shares closed at 36.8 riyals on Thursday after hitting earlier in the day the $2 trillion price tag long sought by Saudi Crown Price Mohammed bin Salman. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)