Market News
December 2, 2019 / 10:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi Aramco IPO secures orders worth $38 bln from institutions

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has received orders worth 144.1 billion riyals ($38.4 billion) for the institutional tranche of its planned initial public offering (IPO), its financial advisers said in a joint statement on Monday.

The institutional bookbuilding began on Nov. 17 and investors have until Dec. 4 to place orders. Aramco plans to sell 1.5% of its shares, in a deal which could raise up to $25.6 billion.

The Saudi oil giant has received subscription orders from institutional buyers for around 4.6 billion of shares so far, Samba Capital, NCB Capital and HSBC Saudi Arabia said.

$1 = 3.7500 riyals Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below