Hot Stocks
December 12, 2019 / 6:50 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Saudi Aramco set to hit $2 trillion market value on Thursday

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco’s share price jumped 10% for the second consecutive day, hitting 38.7 riyals ($10.32) in a pre-market auction, Refinitiv data showed, suggesting the company will hit a $2 trillion market value when it starts trading on Thursday.

The state-owned oil giant’s shares surged the maximum permitted 10% above their IPO price on their Riyadh stock market debut on Wednesday, closing at 35.2 riyals and giving the company a market value of about $1.88 trillion riyals, closing in on the $2 trillion price tag long sought by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below