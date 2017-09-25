FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi finance minister tells bond investors Aramco IPO to go ahead in 2018
#Market News
September 25, 2017

Saudi finance minister tells bond investors Aramco IPO to go ahead in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told bond investors during a presentation on Monday that the initial public offering of Saudi state oil giant Aramco will proceed as planned in 2018, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Aramco has previously said the listing remained “on track” after a report that the oil company was preparing contingency plans for a possible delay into 2019.

Saudi Arabia held the global investor call in preparation for a potential third international bond issuance, after issuing a $17.5 billion international bond last year and a $9 billion sukuk in April. (Reporting by Katie Paul and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Mark Potter)

