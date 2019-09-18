Iranian official says Saudi Arabia proved that "it knows nothing" - Twitter

DUBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia proved that “it knows nothing”, an advisor to Iran’s president tweeted on Wednesday, after the kingdom displayed evidence it said proved the assault on its oil sites was “unquestionably sponsored” by Tehran.

“The press conference proved that Saudi Arabia knows nothing about where the missiles and drones were made or launched from and failed to explain why the country’s defence system failed to intercept them,” Hesameddin Ashena tweeted.

In an attempt to support its assertion that Iran was responsible for weekend attacks, Saudi Arabia displayed drone and missile debris it said was undeniable evidence of Iranian aggression. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)