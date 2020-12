FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

CAIRO - (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco said on Friday that normal and full flow of operations in the petroleum derivatives distribution station in Jazan has been restored, Saudi state news agency(SPA) reported.

SPA reported on Wednesday that a malfunction in one of the pumps at the petroleum derivatives distribution station in Saudi Arabia’s southern Jazan region.