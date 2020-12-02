Saudi Aramco says pump malfunctioned at petroleum derivatives distribution station in Jazan - SPA

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco announced on Wednesday a malfunction in one of the pumps at the petroleum derivatives distribution station in Saudi Arabia’s southern Jazan region, state news agency (SPA) said.
The state oil giant said “its technical teams are working around the clock to fix the technical malfunction, as soon as possible, and provide the petroleum products that the Jazan region needs from the station, without interruption, as the supply of petroleum products has gradually returned,” SPA said.
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Chris Reese
