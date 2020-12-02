Saudi Aramco says pump malfunctioned at petroleum derivatives distribution station in Jazan - SPA

FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco announced on Wednesday a malfunction in one of the pumps at the petroleum derivatives distribution station in Saudi Arabia’s southern Jazan region, state news agency (SPA) said.

The state oil giant said “its technical teams are working around the clock to fix the technical malfunction, as soon as possible, and provide the petroleum products that the Jazan region needs from the station, without interruption, as the supply of petroleum products has gradually returned,” SPA said.