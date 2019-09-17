Company News
September 17, 2019 / 8:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Saudi energy minister to hold briefing at 1700 GMT Tuesday

1 Min Read

(Adds timing)

RIYADH, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will hold a news conference at around 8 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) on Tuesday following attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais which have reduced the company’s crude output by about 50%, the media ministry said.

Prince Abdulaziz had said on Sunday that Aramco would have more information to share within 48 hours.

Reporting By Stephen Kalin; writing by Maha El Dahan; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below