OPEC Sec Gen discusses oil market development with IEA head

DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo has discussed the oil market development with the head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol on Monday after the attacks on Saudi oil facilities, an OPEC source told Reuters.

The two men expressed their satisfaction that “the situation has been brought under control by the Saudi authorities”, and agreed to continue to monitor the market and keep in regular contact over the next couple of days, the OPEC source said.

The source said that holding an emergency meeting for OPEC and its allies now “was not on the table”, after the attacks on Saudi oil plants halved the kingdom’s oil output. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal Editing by Shri Navaratnam)