U.S. consulting with Saudi Arabia on ways to counter threats from north

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Thursday it was consulting with Saudi Arabia on ways to mitigate threats from the north after Saturday’s attack on Saudi oil facilities, which U.S. officials have blamed on Iran.

A Pentagon spokesman, speaking at a news briefing, declined to say whether the U.S. military believed the drone and missile attack was launched from Iranian territory, deferring to Saudi Arabia’s ongoing assessment.

“We’re not going to get ahead of them on that,” spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said, while acknowledging indications that Tehran was to blame.

Reuters has previously reported that the United States believes the attack was launched from Iran. (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali Editing by Marguerita Choy)