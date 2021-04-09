Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aramco signs $12.4 billion pipeline deal with EIG-led consortium

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Saudi oil giant Aramco on Friday entered into a $12.4 billion deal for a lease-and-lease-back agreement for its pipeline assets with a consortium led by EIG Global Energy Partners, it said in a statement.

This is the first major deal by Aramco since its listing in late 2019 when the Saudi government sold a minority stake in the firm for $29.4 billion in the world’s biggest initial public offering. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar Editing by Chris Reese)

