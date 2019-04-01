Aramco's Ghawar field had 58 bln barrels of oil equivalent end-2018 - prospectus

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco’s Ghawar field, the largest oilfield in the world, had 58 billion barrels of oil equivalent in combined reserves at the end of 2018, and 48.3 billion in liquid reserves, the company said in its bond prospectus on Monday.

Aramco, the world’s largest oil producing company, said it expected international crude oil prices to remain volatile after the significant fluctuations of recent months.

“Fluctuations in the price at which the company is able to sell crude oil could cause the company’s results of operations and cash flow to vary significantly,” Aramco said. (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Jan Harvey)