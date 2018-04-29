Audit finds Aramco oil reserves slightly higher than reported - sources

DUBAI/LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - An audit of Saudi Aramco’s oil reserves - an essential part of the preparatory work for its planned initial public offering - has found the state oil giant to have higher reserves than it previously reported, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Two sources said the independent external audit has found the proven oil reserves to be at least 270 billion barrels, which is higher than the 260.8 billion barrels the company reported in its 2016 annual review.

Having an internationally recognized reserves audit has become a key task for Aramco as it seeks to become the world’s most valuable company when it lists a 5 percent stake in an IPO later this year or early 2019.