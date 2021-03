FILE PHOTO: An employee rides a bicycle next to oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco’s chief executive said on Monday the state-controlled energy company was optimistic about the oil market and bullish about the demand recovery.

“We are very bullish about oil demand going forward,” Chief Executive Amin Nasser told an analyst call.