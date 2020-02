Feb 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco will report 2019 full-year results on March 16, the oil giant said on its website here on Friday, its first set of financial results after the company went public in December.

Aramco raised $29.4 billion in a record initial public offering. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in Dubai Editing by David Goodman)