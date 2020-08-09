Saudi Aramco's Q2 net profit plunges 73.4% on lower oil prices

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian state oil group Aramco on Sunday reported a 73.4% fall in second-quarter net profit, a steeper drop than analysts had expected, hit by lower crude oil prices and declining refining and chemicals margins, as the coronavirus hit demand.

Net profit fell to 24.6 billion riyals ($6.57 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 92.6 billion riyals a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 31.3 billion riyals in the second quarter, according to the mean estimate from three analysts, provided by Refinitiv. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Saeed Azhar. Editing by Jane Merriman)