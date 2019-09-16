Corrections News
September 16, 2019 / 1:26 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

CORRECTED-Trump questions Iran's denial of blame over Saudi attacks

1 Min Read

(Corrects to reflect number of plants attacked)

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday questioned Iran’s claim that it had nothing to do with weekend attacks on oil plants in Saudi Arabia that have cut off 5% of global crude output.

“Remember when Iran shot down a drone, saying knowingly that it was in their ‘airspace’ when, in fact, it was nowhere close. They stuck strongly to that story knowing that it was a very big lie. Now they say that they had nothing to do with the attack on Saudi Arabia. We’ll see?” Trump wrote in a post. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey and Chizu Nomiyama)

