DUBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco said on Wednesday it was establishing a domestic fuel retailing subsidiary as part of the national oil company’s drive to expand into downstream businesses.

The new firm, Saudi Aramco Retail Co, will create a network of filling stations within Saudi Arabia to sell automotive fuels, Aramco said without giving details of the size, cost or time-frame for the network. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia Editing by Robin Pomeroy)