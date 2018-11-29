Saudi oil minister meets with Argentina's Energy minister

CAIRO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Saudi oil minister Khalid Al-Falih met with Argentina’s energy minister Javier Iguacel on Thursday, Al-Falih said on his twitter account.

Al-Falih said they discussed cooperation and investment in oil sector, as well as “the importance of the continuing efforts of oil producers to stabilise the markets.”

Al-Falih is in Argentina with the Saudi delegation accompanying Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 summit. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)