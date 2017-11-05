Billionaire Saudi prince Alwaleed detained in probe -official

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Billionaire Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who owns investment firm Kingdom Holding , is among people detained and under investigation by a new anti-corruption body, a senior Saudi official told Reuters on Sunday.

Also detained and under investigation is former Saudi finance minister Ibrahim al-Assaf, said the official, who declined to be identified under briefing rules. Neither man could be reached immediately for comment.

King Salman announced late on Saturday the creation of a new anti-corruption committee chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said had detained 11 princes, four current ministers and tens of former ministers. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Paul Tait)