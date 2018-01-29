Shares in Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding regain level before Alwaleed detained

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Saudi Arabian investment firm Kingdom Holding rose sharply in early trade on Monday to above their level when owner Prince Alwaleed bin Talal was detained in the country’s corruption probe in early November.

The stock climbed 5.6 percent to 10.60 riyals, after jumping 10 percent on Sunday. They were at 10.28 riyals before Prince Alwaleed was detained.

The prince was released from detention at the weekend and Saudi officials said he would keep ownership of the company. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Louise Heavens)