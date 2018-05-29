U.N. voices concern on Saudi arrests of activists, missing prince

GENEVA, May 29 (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office called on Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to provide information about women’s rights activists and other activists being held in custody and to ensure their right to due process.

“These include the right to legal representation, the right to know the reason for their arrests, the nature of the charges against them, the right to have access to their families and the right to be brought before a competent, independent and impartial tribunal within a reasonable period of time,” U.N. human rights spokeswoman Liz Throssell told a Geneva briefing.

Saudi authorities should also provide information about a Saudi prince, Nawaf Talal Rasheed, reported to be missing since being deported from Kuwait on May 12 and to make clear if was arrested and on what grounds, she said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles)