Top U.S. diplomat speaks to Saudi counterpart about arrests in kingdom -State Dept.

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has spoken to Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir about the situation in Saudi Arabia, where a crackdown on corruption has led to dozens of arrests, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Thursday.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert also said the U.S. charge d‘affaires in Riyadh met on Wednesday with Saad al-Hariri, who resigned as Lebanese prime minister while in Saudi Arabia. Asked about reports Hariri was being held in the kingdom, Nauert declined to say where the meeting took place or to elaborate on Hariri’s status.

She described the talks as “sensitive, private, diplomatic conversations.”