U.S. urges Saudis to conduct corruption prosecutions in transparent manner

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it had urged Saudi Arabia to carry out any prosecution of officials detained in a sweeping crackdown on corruption in a “fair and transparent” manner.

“We continue to encourage Saudi authorities to pursue the prosecution of people they believe to have been corrupt officials, we expect them to do it in a fair and transparent manner,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing.

Nauert said the United States had received assurances from the Saudi government that it would do so, but another U.S. official later told reporters that she had misspoken and that they had no such assurances that they could discuss in public.