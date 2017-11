RIYADH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Finance Ministry said on Sunday that the kingdom’s decision to set up an anti-corruption committee and detain prominent figures enhanced confidence in the rule of law, Al Arabiya television reported.

The decisions preserve Saudi Arabia’s investment climate, the Saudi-owned television channel said.

Saudi Arabia announced the committee and the detentions late on Saturday. (Reporting By Reem Shamseddine; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)