FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 24, 2018 / 1:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi, Bahrain to tender new bridge parallel to existing causeway -statement

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Bahrain are putting forward a tender next week for advisory services for a new bridge linking the two Gulf states, government officials said on Wednesday.

The tender’s scope is to manage the transitional phase of the bridge that will be parallel to the existing causeway, Saudi Arabia’s transport minister Nabil bin Moha​mmed Al-Amoudi and Bahrain’s minister of transportation Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.