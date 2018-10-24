Saudi, Bahrain to tender new bridge parallel to existing causeway -statement

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Bahrain are putting forward a tender next week for advisory services for a new bridge linking the two Gulf states, government officials said on Wednesday.

The tender’s scope is to manage the transitional phase of the bridge that will be parallel to the existing causeway, Saudi Arabia’s transport minister Nabil bin Moha​mmed Al-Amoudi and Bahrain’s minister of transportation Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Alison Williams)