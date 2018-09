DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Michael Klein have won roles advising Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) on the sale of its stake in petrochemicals firm SABIC to state oil company Saudi Aramco, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Reuters reported earlier on Monday that Goldman Sachs & Co was also advising PIF on the process. (Reporting By Tom Arnold and Katie Paul; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)