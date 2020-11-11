Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Saudi Mecca authorities say Greek, Saudi nationals wounded in Jeddah attack

By Reuters Staff

DUBAI (Reuters) - Local authorities of the Saudi governorate of Mecca said a Greek national and a Saudi security officer were wounded in the “cowardly” attack on a non-Muslim cemetery in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

The security services were following the attack on diplomatic staff at a World War One remembrance ceremony, a statement carried by state news agency SPA said, adding that several consuls were present.

An investigation was under way, it added.

Reporting Lisa Barrington; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alex Richardson

