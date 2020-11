DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s state TV said authorities secured a cemetery in the Saudi city of Jeddah, where a blast occurred earlier on Wednesday, adding that traffic was normal in the area.

Ekhbaria TV showed footage of the streets around the non-Muslim cemetery and added that the situation was stable. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Jon Boyle)